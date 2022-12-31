MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — An evacuation warning has been issued for residents near Santa Rita Creek in the Bolsa Knolls neighborhood, according to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office issued the warning in the early afternoon and said it would be effective until further notice. Please review the map above to see if your area is impacted.

KRON On is streaming now

The warning is only precautionary as the heavy rain from Saturday’s storm dumped water in to the creek, causing it to rise. Officials say they expect the water will overflow the banks.