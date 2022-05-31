NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters are responding to a 100-acre brush fire in Napa County that has led to mandatory evacuation orders. The “Old Fire” burning near Soda Canyon Road is 5% contained.

Cal Fire ordered evacuations earlier on 1300 Soda Canyon Road to the end of the road. Those evacuations now include all of Soda Canyon Road. The fire has also resulted in a road closure at Soda Canyon and Silverado trail.

Fire officials first learned about the fire around 3:30 p.m. at 2300 Old Soda Springs Road. It is adjacent to the Silverado golf course. Smoke from the fire can reportedly be seen for miles.

In an interview with KRON4, Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit’s Erick Hernandez said that two air tankers are being used to fight the fire. Hernandez said there is no threat to the golf club and resort.

There is limited information available at this time. Please check back with us for updates.

Bay City News contributed to this report.