Evacuations ordered for Shasta County fire

REDDING (KRON/AP) – Officials have ordered immediate evacuations in parts of Shasta County after a fire, dubbed the Mountain Fire, was sparked and has now engulfed 600 acres.

Shasta County Sheriffs have posted on Twitter the last few hours with updated evacuation areas, including a partial closure of Highway 299.

Cal Fire Capt. Robert Foxworthy says the blaze quickly spread to more than 600 acres, or about one square mile, by Thursday afternoon. Foxworthy says a north wind drove the fire in a combination of grass, brush and some oak trees.

He says about 2,000 structures may be threatened, though officials haven’t conducted a thorough count yet.

Those evacuated included an estimated 4,000 people.

Firefighters are battling in high temperatures, expected to be above 100 degrees for the next few days.

An evacuation center, previously at Shasta College, was moved to Crosspointe Community Church located at 2960 Hartnell Rd in Redding due to the fires proximity to the first location.

