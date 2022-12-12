DUBLIN, Calif. (BCN) — A former Alameda County sheriff’s deputy pleaded not guilty Monday morning in a Dublin courtroom to charges that he shot his girlfriend and her husband in September. Devin Williams Jr., 24, of Stockton allegedly shot the couple in the head and neck before police responded at 12:45 a.m. Sept. 7 to the couple’s house in the 3100 block of Colebrook Lane in Dublin.

The couple died at the home.

Williams allegedly fled after the shootings, but detectives reviewed footage from license-plate readers, which showed a gray Volkswagen sedan with California license plate 6MEA916 traveling south on Fallon Road in Dublin at 12:46 a.m.

Fallon Road eventually connects the couple’s home to Interstate Highway 580. Authorities did not have to do much more searching, because Williams called Dublin Police Chief Garrett Holmes at 11:07 a.m. to end his flight, according to court documents.

Just after noon, inside the Volkswagen, Williams surrendered to California Highway Patrol officers in the area of Coalinga, 147 miles from Dublin. Court documents said what was believed to be blood was found in the Volkswagen. The two people killed were 57-year-old Benison Tran and 42-year-old Maria Tran.

Members of the couple’s family were present during the shooting, according to court documents. At the couple’s home, detectives found six bullet shell casings of the same kind used by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives also heard six gunshots when they listened to the 911 call.

KRON On is streaming live news now

Williams’ father told detectives that Williams had been dating Maria Tran, according to court documents. Charges against Williams include two counts of murder.

“Our hearts and condolences go out to the family, friends and community of the two victims killed in this incident,” Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said in a statement two days after the shooting. Williams is being held without bail at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. He is scheduled to be in court again Feb. 1 for a pretrial hearing.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.