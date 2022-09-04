BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — It was a triple digit temperature day in the City of Brentwood as the scorching sun hovered above.

The line outside the Brentwood Family Aquatic Complex stretched outside the gate. “Trying to beat the heat,” said Joseph Castleman, father.

Demand was high for a Saturday afternoon in the water. The City of Brentwood announced the complex would be closed Sunday through Tuesday.

Out of an abundance of caution the city is discouraging people from prolonged exposure to the excessive heat.

“We have plenty of water, you know, plenty of fruit, plenty of food. So, just keep people hydrated and keep people fed, and that’s all we can do, and be in the pool,” said Veronica, hosting daughter’s birthday party.

By the early afternoon the temperature had already reached the mid-90s. “We are open for the community to come in and enjoy the cool air,” said Jason Horn, Parks and Recreation.

Still, few showed up to the community center on Oak Street. The city is making it available as a cooling center.

“We had one lady come in last night to charge her phone and cool off. It was maybe 103. So, I’m sure we’ll get some people coming in,” said Horn.

It opened Saturday and will continue to host people looking to cool down from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. through Tuesday. The common theme for staying cool is shade and plenty of water.