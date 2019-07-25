Excessive heat watch issued for Bay Area

CONCORD (KRON) — The National Weather Service issued a heat watch Thursday for the Bay Area.

The watch is focused on inland area from Saturday morning to Sunday evening, in addition to warm nights that will impact those sensitive to the heat.

The drastic weather could set a record with highs from 95 to 105 degrees.

Santa Clara County tweeted that it plans to open the Campbell Community Center Cooling Center from Friday to Sunday.

COOLING CENTER: Due to high temperatures expected into the weekend, the Campbell Community Center Cooling Center will be open Friday-Sunday, June 26-28, 1:30-8 pm, E42 (Board Room), 1 W. Campbell Ave. pic.twitter.com/Jg4TnIEHrq — Santa Clara County (@SCCgov) July 25, 2019

The NWS has informed that the weather can increase risk of heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

The NWS has advised the public with general tips to prepare for the heat.

For more information, go to KRON4’s weather center.

Check back for more updates and please stay safe.