(KRON) — Gas prices continue to shatter records across America as the national average reaches $4.17 for a gallon.

California drivers are paying an average of $5.44 a gallon and are shelling out the most in the country. Experts say California may hit the $6 average.

“The good news is that pace of increase is starting to slow down,” says Patrick Dehaas from Gas Buddy.com. “You shouldn’t have to worry about going outside and seeing prices up 40 cents a gallon.”

Andrew Campbell with UC Berkeley’s Energy Institute at Haas reports that the intensity of the war increases gas prices.

“Where this goes will depend on where the conflict goes,” Campell says.

The United States only receives 7-percent of its oil supplies from Russia.

However, with oil and gas are global commodities, therefore, a cutoff to a major supply line will cause major effects worldwide.

“This is not just a U.S. issue,” says Dehaas. “This is a global phenomenon. The problem is so much of this is from COVID-19 and balances of supply chains are out whack and that’s affecting oil and oil drillers as well.”

Campbell says even before the war, prices was already on the rise. He believes a combination of low oil production during the pandemic, higher demand from drivers as we move out of it, and a shift to summer fuel blends are other factors.

“Demand has risen quickly,” Campell says. “Much more quickly than we expected.”

Prices are being driven by the market not the companies as it’s a case of supply and demand, Dehaass adds.

“You and I have more power setting prices based on how many times we fill our tanks,” he said.

Summer travelers looking to hit the road, or the skies for the travel season should be prepared to pay more for their trips.

“I think this is hitting at a tough time for a lot of Americans because we are thinking about hitting the road for the summer, whether it’s a driving trip or flying,” Campell said.