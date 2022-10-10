SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — COVID-19 cases are down in most parts of the country; however, some new variants and other trends are raising concerns among doctors.

Cases and hospitalizations are up in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. There are also rising concerns in the United States.

“If you look at the wastewater levels of virus in Boston, for example, the number are going up that often presages what will happen in terms of seeing more cases there, we are also seeing a slight uptick in hospitalizations in New York, that’s worrious,” said Dr. John Swartzberg, UC Berkeley Infectious Disease Specialist.

There are new variants and trends that doctors are keeping their eyes on. “Ba2.12.2. and the reason why people are paying attention to it even though it’s about you know, 1.7% of cases now, is that it is very immune invasive,” said Dr. Peter Chin Hong, UCSF Infectious Disease Specialist.

Another is an offshoot of ba.5. “This offshoot of ba5 called bf.7 is increasing very quickly. In Belgium, for example, it’s about 25% of cases. Here in the US, it went from like 1% of cases, to about, you know, 5 to 7% of cases over a few weeks. So, it’s the one to watch,” added Dr. Peter Chin Hong.

Doctor said the best offense is a good defense. “The promise of the booster for many people who have seen multiple infections or have had, multiple vaccines in the past is really to give you an extra edge,” added Dr. Peter Chin Hong.

At this point, not many have had the Omicron-specific booster, but doctors said it is time to consider it. “Older people with COVID Don’t mix well. And so, anybody whose 65 and over and even or 50 over. I think it’s critically important that this vaccine going in when fall and winter season. I think it’s a good idea for anybody. Age 12 and over,” said Dr. John Swartzberg.