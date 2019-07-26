Explosion at firework bunker lights up sky in SoCal

RIALTO, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — People in a small city in San Bernadino County got an unexpected fireworks show Tuesday night.

The explosions from inside a fireworks warehouse were so intense, some people who live nearby had to be evacuated for a time.

Neighbors were in awe watching fireworks light up the sky behind their neighborhood in Rialto.

The mortars shot out of a cinder block bunker that exploded into flames tuesday night, at the Pyro Spectaculars fireworks storage yard.

The explosives blasted-off for an hour, keeping firefighters back at a distance to battle the flames.

“Well, we kinda like the excitement sometimes,” Marie Pritchett said.

Pritchett lives in the neighborhood and wasn’t phased by the unexpected show.

She’s lived in the neighborhood since 1962, and says she’s seen it more than once before.

“I’ve seen three times that it’s blown up that I’ve lived here,” Pritchett said.

Last year, we toured the facility with the Souza family, who explained in great detail the amount of care and attention they put into safely storing their products in these bunkers … which are tucked away on the large commercial property in the center of a dirt lot.

the Souzas are known as the first family of fireworks – one of the leading producers of fireworks shows, and even put on the yearly America Fest 4th of July show at the Rose Bowl.

But this Tuesday, something went very wrong.

“But like I say, this place has been here forever and I think it’s very safe,” Pritchett said.

The Rialto Fire Department says no one here was injured, and no employees were here when the bunker exploded.

They’re still trying to figure out what sparked the fire.