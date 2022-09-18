SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A loud explosion was heard in the Tenderloin on Saturday afternoon, according to a statement from San Francisco Police Department.

Just before 4 p.m. on Saturday, SFPD officers with the Tenderloin Station were called to Willow and Polk Streets due to a report of a possible explosion.

After arriving on scene, officers saw several windows on buildings on Willow Street were broken and a vehicle parked nearby had been damaged. Officers found a witness who only heard the loud explosion, but they did not see anything.

KRON On is streaming now

Police say that no one was injured in the incident. SFPD’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team (EDO) were called to the scene and began an investigation.

At this time no arrests have been made, and this is an open investigation. Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact the SFPD TIP Line at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 to start a text message with SFPD. You can choose to stay anonymous.