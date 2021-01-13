Extra security precautions being taken at CA State Capitol

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – In a joint statement with Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood), Governor Gavin Newsom addressed ongoing safety protocols at the state’s capitol in light of the events in Washington D.C. last week.

“The Governor, Assembly and Senate are working together in close cooperation to ensure the safety of everyone who works in or visits the Capitol. While we cannot address specific security steps, we are in constant communication with the CHP, Senate and Assembly Sergeants, and local law enforcement to keep the people’s house safe,” the statement said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.