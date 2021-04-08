‘Extremely misconstrued’: Draymond Green clarifies comments about women’s sports

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Draymond Green has been under fire recently regarding his comments on women’s sports and their pay.

The Golden State Warriors clarified his remarks on Thursday.

“What I’ve said has been extremely misconstrued,” Green said.

After originally saying he didn’t want to get into it, Green eventually gave a 13-minute response.

“My beliefs are my beliefs. And my goals are my goals,” he continued. “My goal doesn’t change because they believe the way I think it can be done is wrong. My goal at the end of the day is to still help close that gap.”

In the end, Green did say female athletes are underpaid and admitted they deserve more.

Last month, Green went on a tweeting spree to give his input on the controversial matter. He even mentioned WNBA greats like Sue Bird, Candace Parker, Brittney Griner and others, stating he wanted to share his thoughts with them.

I’ve been seeing a lot of talk about the pay gap between women and men. Especially in sports. It’s not even close. But let’s stop allowing y’all complaints to fall on deaf ears due to numbers. As long as y’all make the argument about pay, while the revenue stays the same… — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) March 27, 2021

They will continue to point at the revenue not being high enough to cover bigger salaries. While that is true in damn near every business, how do we take that card out of their pockets? That’s the key to changing the pay. There’s no argument for lack of revenue, unless… — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) March 27, 2021

He eventually ended his 12-tweet rant with a message towards female athletes: “Break the mold and change the game!”

But United States women’s national team star Megan Rapinoe wasn’t a fan of Green’s rant and had some words to share herself.

“It’s really unfortunate, in the position [Green’s] in, having all of the resources that he has and the ability to have a much more educated opinion, that he just hasn’t,” Rapinoe said. “And then, drag all these other people into it by tagging them and speaking at a time when the [NCAA] tournament is going on and all that we saw with the lack of resources and funding.

Rapinoe, from Northern California, has been a vocal advocate and at the frontline of the fight for equal pay for women.

Respectfully, do you really think we haven’t been out here asking for more investment more resources more storytelling more branding and marketing dollars more youth investment more investment in coaches more TV time etc etc etc etc etc to infinity… https://t.co/DctSHGhISO — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) March 27, 2021

Sue Bird also got involved.

“The things ur saying are the EXACT things we’ve been fighting for. We don’t ask for NBA money, we point out the discrepancy to highlight the lack of investment & coverage,” she tweeted. “You got the problem right, you just tagged the wrong ppl.”

And when he was asked about his tweets a few days later, he stuck with his opinion.

“I’m really tired of seeing them complain about the lack of pay, because they’re doing themselves a disservice by just complaining,” he said.