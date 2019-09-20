Facebook employee dies after jumping from Menlo Park building

FILE – In this April 4, 2013, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg walks at the company’s headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Facebook’s plan to create a digital currency used across the world is already raising concern with financial regulators and privacy experts. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

MENLO PARK (KRON) – A Facebook employee reportedly jumped to death from the fourth floor of a building on the Facebook campus in Menlo Park Thursday morning.

According to Menlo Park police, authorities responded to the building on Jefferson Drive around 11:30 a.m.

At the scene authorities found the victim unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation, police said they do not suspect foul play.

“We were saddened to learn that one of our employees passed away at our Menlo Park headquarters earlier today,” Facebook said in a statement, according to Deadline. “We’re cooperating with police in their investigation and providing support to employees. While the family is being notified, we have no information to share. We hope to provide an update when we learn additional information from law enforcement.”

Latest News Headlines: