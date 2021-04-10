Facebook hosts vaccination clinic for underserved communities

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KRON) — Facebook has turned a building at its headquarters into a COVID-19 vaccination site.

The clinic opened Saturday, making doses available to underserved neighboring communities hit hardest by the virus during the pandemic.

The struggle to book an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine is over for the hundreds who waited outside Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park Saturday.

“Very fortunate to be in this line today,” Norma Norton said. “I thought we wasn’t ever going to get it.”

No appointment is necessary.

Residents living in the Belle Haven neighborhood in Menlo Park, North Fair Oaks and East Palo Alto were encouraged to walk-up for the shot.

“As long as they help, I don’t care which one,” Norton said.

Facebook is partnering with local federally qualified community health care center. Ravenswood Family Health Network is hosting the clinic and administering the vaccines.

“It’s a big deal. I’m around a lot of elderly people,” Nathan Bryant said. “So, I don’t even want to get nobody sick.”

Ravenswood says the San Mateo County Public Health Department is supplying the vaccines, including Moderna and Johnson & Johnson doses.

There are enough shots to vaccinate 1,200 people for the day.

“By vaccinating them, we can reduce the amount of the disease in the community, and hopefully people will be able to get well,” Ravenswood CEO Luisa Buada said. “Go back to work. go back to school.”

Facebook worked with Governor Gavin Newsom’s Office to identify communities throughout the state hit hardest by the virus.

Similar community clinics have opened at several locations in the Central Valley and Southern California.

Where Facebook will work with non-profits to vaccinate 10,000 people in the next few weeks.

“After all, Facebook really wants to support the equitable distribution of vaccines,” Facebook spokesperson Ashley Quintana said.

“They’re helping us out, which is very beautiful,” Teresa McCloud said. “Cause we are important.”

“It’s really nice, yeah,” Rafael Padilla said. It’s a blessing.”

The cities of East Palo Alto and Menlo Park also working with the tech giant to provide free shuttles for those who need a ride to the clinic.