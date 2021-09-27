Facebook pauses Instagram for kids plan

A man holds a smart phone with the icons for the social networking apps Facebook, Instagram and Twitter seen on the screen. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo credit should read KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) – Instagram is putting a pause on its Instagram Kids platform, geared towards children under 13, so it can address concerns about accessibility and content.

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, wrote in a blog post Monday that this will allow the company time to “work with parents, experts, policymakers and regulators, to listen to their concerns, and to demonstrate the value and importance of this project for younger teens online today.”

