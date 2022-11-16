SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Facebook will be removing personal details from user profile bios starting on Dec. 1, according to a report from Business Insider. Personal details that will no longer be included in profile bios include religious views, political views and the “interested in” field, which indicates a user’s sexual orientation.

The announced changes come on the heels of Meta Inc., Facebook’s parent company, announcing the largest layoffs in its history last week. The company last week, let go of approximately 13% of it workforce, around 11,000 people.

According to the Business Insider report, no reason was given for why Facebook would be removing the profile details.