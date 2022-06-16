(BCN) — Several fire departments in Marin County have contained a vegetation fire in the area of Sky Oaks Road in Fairfax that has been held at an acre, a spokesperson for the Marin County Fire Department said Thursday morning.

The Central Marin Police Authority issued an alert about the fire at 10:07 a.m., which was burning by Bon Tempe Lake off the Sunnyside Trail.

Marin County Fire Battalion Chief Todd Overshiner said that one person was taken to a hospital with minor burns due to the fire, though he does not know how the injury occurred.

Authorities said there was no threat to the Central Marin jurisdiction, but a “sizeable” amount of smoke was visible. Residents were asked not to call 911.

The Ross Valley Fire Department, Cal Fire, the Marin Municipal Water District, and the Marin County Sheriff’s Office are all assisting with this fire, Overshiner said.

