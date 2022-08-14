FAIRFAX, Calif. (BCN) — A Fairfax man was sentenced to 188 months in prison for possessing and distributing child sex abuse material, the U.S. Department of Justice Nothern District of California announced on Thursday.

Ryan Michael Kannett, 39, pleaded guilty in March to possessing and distributing child pornography. According to his plea agreement, Kannett admitted that between Dec. 6 and Dec. 9 of 2019 he used a messenger app to distribute several electronic files over the internet to contained both video and still images of sexually explicit material involving children.

He further admitted that he had over 600 images of child sex abuse material, including images that included sadistic or masochistic conduct, involved prepubescent children and depicted the sexual abuse of infants and toddlers. Kannett used the handle “Sir Sicko” to engage online with a person he believed to be interested in child pornography– the person was in fact an undercover agent.

Kannett provided the agent with several videos and images depicting sexual acts with children and he expressed the desire to rape and kill two women. He told the agent to “take a practice run” by raping and killing children before killing the targeted women.

Law enforcement traced Kannett’s IP addresses to his residence in Fairfax, where a search warrant yielded 454 videos depicting child pornography, including children forced to engage in bestiality and bondage. One video was approximately eight minutes long and showed an adult female sexually and physically abusing a young girl who appeared to be between two and five years old.

In addition to the prison term of 15.6 years, the judge ordered Kannett to serve 15 years of supervised release that will begin after his prison term is completed. He began serving his sentence immediately.

