(KRON) — Fairfield firefighters are responding to a two-alarm brush fire between Western and Horizon streets, according to a tweet from the Fairfield Fire Department. People are being advised to avoid the area.

Fairfield firefighters are working a second alarm vegetation fire between Western in Horizon streets. lease avoid the area pic.twitter.com/gxBcLxJcuj — Fairfield Fire Dept. (@Fairfieldfire) June 21, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.