FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Fairfield firefighters responding to a three-alarm vegetation fire in the 2500 block of Hilborn Road have halted forward progress of the blaze, Fairfield Fire Department said in a tweet. The fire had been upgraded to three alarms after initially being reported as a one-alarm fire and previously upgraded to two alarms.

No structures were threatened but people are being advised to avoid the area. Crews remain on the scene for what was described as an extensive mop up.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.