FAIRFIELD, Calif. (BCN) — Fairfield police on Friday asked for the public’s help in finding a 10-year-old girl who went missing earlier in the day. Analeah Potter went missing around 1:30 p.m. and was last seen in the 200 block of Pacific Avenue, according to police.

She was last seen wearing a David Weir shirt and black shorts with glasses, police said. Anyone with information about Analeah’s whereabouts is asked to call Fairfield police dispatch at (707) 428-7373.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.