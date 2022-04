FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Fairfield successfully reunited a lost child with his parents Saturday after he was found on his own in the area of Laurel Creek Park. The Fairfield Police Department reached out for the public’s health in locating the child’s parents. Law enforcement officials were able to locate his family within moments of sending out an alert.

“Thank you Fairfield for your help,” said Fairfield police in a tweet. “We made contact with his family.”