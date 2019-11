FAIRFIELD (KRON) – The California Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory alert on behalf of Fairfield police for three people that were last seen driving eastbound on I-80 near Hercules at 1:30 a.m.

74-year-old Sandra Young was driving her grandchildren, 9-year-old Jayden Hill and 7-year-old Fatalyhah Hill, in a green 2004 Acura TL with California plates 5HLM514.

Anyone with information is urged to call 9-1-1.