SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The family of Nicole Fitts announced a vigil for her Friday during a San Francisco Police Department press conference providing updates on her missing daughter, Arianna Fitts.

The vigil will be held at McLaren Park in San Francisco, the same location where on April 8, 2016, police discovered Nicole’s remains, buried in a shallow grave, curled in the fetal position and covered in plywood.

Nicole Fitts was a single mother of two who worked at Best Buy and was reported missing three days before her body was discovered. She was 32 at the time.

Law enforcement on Friday, provided an update on her daughter, Arianna Fitts, who has been missing since February of 2016. She was 2 years old at the time of her disappearance.

Police announced an increase in the reward to $250,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of those responsible for Nicole Fitts’ murder and the disappearance of Arianna.

Friday’s vigil for Nicole Fitts will be held Friday, April 1 at 4 p.m. in San Francisco’s McLaren Park.