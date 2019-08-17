Family finds frog in pre-packaged salad greens

GLENDALE, WI (CNN NEWSOURCE) – I’ll take my salad with light dressing, hold the Kermit.

While finding a live frog in a pre-packaged salad may be decent proof it’s fresh, it’s not exactly what one Wisconsin family wanted to see.

Still, it’s what they found when they got home from the grocery store.

A frog is not something you would ever imagine finding while unpacking groceries.

But that’s what the Allen family found in the lettuce they picked up from the Pick ‘n Save on Port Washington Road this week.

“I’m across the room and I hear a shriek and a thud,” Karlie Allen said.

Karlie Allen was making dinner with her family when her brother noticed the frog.

“And my brother looks at her and goes ‘mom why is there a frog in the salad?'” Allen said.

Karlie went to investigate and that’s when she pulled out her phone.

“I’m thinking one, what the heck how did that get in there and two that is absolutely disgusting.”

They planned to return the container of Simple Truth Organic Lettuce and the frog, but to their surprise, it escaped overnight.

“It’s perched on an outlet by our kitchen counter,” Allen said.

They let the frog go, but Allen brought the lettuce back to this Pick ‘n Save in the morning and showed the clerk the video.

She gave her a refund, but Allen was hoping for answers.

“I just want to know how somebody didn’t notice it or how it even managed to get through the packaging process alive,” Allen said.

Simple Truth apologized to Allen in a Tweet:

“We are so sorry that the Simple Truth product had a live frog inside of the carton.”

Roundy’s, Pick ‘n Save’s parent company, sent this statement:

“These situations happen from time to time when organic products are involved. USDA Certified Organic items must be free of synthetic additives and certain pesticides. Although rare, from time-to-time we do see insects and other small animals such as frogs make it through packaging and fresh produce items.”

Still hard for Allen to think about eating salad any time soon.

“This is in a box of lettuce that’s supposed to be triple washed and organic and healthy,” Allen said.