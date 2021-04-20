Family identifies 15-year-old girl killed in Ohio police shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police said one person was killed in an officer-involved shooting on the east side of the city Tuesday afternoon.

One person was initially taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in critical condition, according to Columbus Police, and was pronounced dead at 5:21 p.m.

Family members on the scene identified the person killed as 15-year-old Makiyah Bryant.

Police said the initial call for a stabbing was received at approximately 4:30 p.m., with the shots fired call coming in at 4:45 p.m.

Columbus Police confirmed that it has requested the state’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) respond to the scene. BCI is often tasked with investigating shootings involving police officers.

A group of protesters has arrived at the crime scene based on what they’ve heard about the shooting. However, police have yet to release any details on the victim or what lead to the shooting.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther previously identified the victim as a young woman in a tweet Tuesday evening.

Ben Crump, who represented the Floyd family in their civil case against the city of Minneapolis, tweeted about the shooting saying “As we breathed a collective sigh of relief today, a community in Columbus felt the sting of another police shooting.”