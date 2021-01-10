Family mourns Good Samaritan killed in San Leandro crash

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — On Sunday, a family in the East Bay is mourning the loss of a man who was killed while trying to help others.

39-year-old Guadalupe Romero was tragically struck by a driver while helping victims of another accident on I-880 early Saturday morning.

CHP says at least six others were injured in this multi-car crash.

A makeshift memorial filled with burning candles and flowers honors the life of Guadalupe Romero, the Fremont man is credited with trying to save someone’s life in a horrific crash just moments before losing his own.

“He was a really nice person. He cared,” Griselda Romero said. “His life was taken away because he cared so much.”

Romero’s daughter Griselda says he pulled off on I-880 in San Leandro around 1a.m. Saturday after seeing two cars collide — one of them flipping over.

He sprang to action to help pull one of the victims out — when a separate car — unrelated to the original crash — struck and killed him.

“We saw him when we got to the accident, he was just laying there on the floor. My mom was screaming.”

Romero’s family gathered on Sunday to remember his life.

Trying to comfort and be there for one another as they struggle with grief.

They say Romero was a big 49ers fan who wore this hat almost every day, even on the day of his death.

But more importantly he was a family man who was always trying to improve their lives and the lives of those around him.

“All his friends loved him. He was respected,” said. “He helped others.”

CHP says the original crash was the result of drunk driving.

Updates on the other six victims involved in the collisions have not be given and it’s still unclear what happened to the driver responsible for killing Romero.

His family is still looking for more answers as the investigation continues.

“It’s been hard seeing my mom. How she struggles, how she cries. It’s just been hard.”