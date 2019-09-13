Family of man fatally shot by Walnut Creek police files civil rights lawsuit against city

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — Body camera footage shows the deadly encounter between Walnut Creek Police and a man whose family members say was having a mental episode.

Now the family of Miles Hall is suing saying he did not have to die that day.

They filed a civil rights lawsuit today in federal court and late Thursday afternoon, dozens of people staged a protest outside city hall to voice their frustration.

The family is determined to have their voices heard.

The lawsuit was filed this morning.

It claims that officers shot 23-year-old Miles Hall even though they knew he needed mental health care.

Police released body camera video saying at this moment on June 2, Hall ran towards officers carrying a metal pole, before officers fired shots, killing him.

The object turned out to be a metal pry bar, several witnesses called 911 before the deadly shooting reporting a disturbance in the neighborhood.

Hall’s mother and grandmother were among the people who called 911, stating Hall had a mental breakdown.

Police say one of the officers fired six non-lethal bean bag shots.

Two other officers fired their guns.

Tasers were never used.

“The shooting of Miles was criminal,” said the family’s attorney John Burris. “In the sense that he was running by them, he was a good 20, maybe 20 yards away and he wasn’t running at them. He was running in the same area, running away. That does not justify shooting someone.”

Thursday morning, Burris filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the City of Walnut Creek and five police officers after the fatal shooting.

In the afternoon, Hall’s family and neighbors gathered outside Walnut Creek City Hall calling for justice.

Police say the responding officers had the crisis intervention training and one was familiar with Hall.

His parents say their 23-year-old son suffered from a mental illness.

They question the police use of force.

“It’s very hard,” said the 23-year-old’s mother Taun Hall. “I mean I never had lost a child someone and to lose a child is devastating, but to lose a child when you trusted in a system that is supposed to protect you and has given you the confidence in the past that they can do that is heartbreaking.”

