Family speaks after son is accused of killing Italian police officer

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The family of Finnegan Elder outside their home stood by their attorney Craig Peters as he read a written statement from Elder’s father as he just returned from Italy after visiting his son in jail.

“We saw our son Finnegan, he was okay but tired, remorseful, scared. He has our full support and we stand by his side,” Peters said.

19-year-old Finnegan Elder is one of the two Bay Area teenagers accused of killing an Italian police officer in a drug deal gone wrong in Rome.

Elder’s friend, 18-year-old Gabriel Natale-Yorth is also charged in the murder.

Both teenagers went to high school in Mill Valley.

Italian prosecutors say Elder confessed to killing Italian officer Mario Cerciello Rega.

The family expressed their condolences.

“This is a tragedy,” Peters said. “We continue to hold his family in our thoughts and pray for them during this difficult time.”

“It’s understandable but unfortunate that people have jumped to conclusions in this matter.”

According to court documents, Elder said he thought a strange man was strangling him and he didn’t know Cerciello Rega was a plainclothes police officer.

Lawyers for the teenager said they can’t get their hands on the officer’s autopsy report.

But they have obtained more information about this matter and have a plan in place to get to the truth.

“The public has an incomplete account of the true versions of the events,” Peters said.

“It is said, however, the truth will set you free. We look forward to the truth coming out and to our son coming home.”