Fan who threw 96 mph at in-stadium pitching challenge gets signed by A’s

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A baseball fan decided to do the speed-pitch radar booth at Coors Field when he went to a game with his brother.

Just a couple weeks later, he’s signed a contract with the Oakland A’s!

It happened when Nathan Patterson threw a 96 mph fastball during the speed pitch challenge at the Colorado Rockies game July 15.

That video has since been viewed more than 1.3 million times, even catching the attention of the A’s, who couldn’t pass up an opportunity to sign the young man.

“Words cannot describe this feeling and I cannot thank everyone enough who has been part of this journey so far,” Patterson wrote on Instagram. “My family has given me nothing but constant love and support throughout the last 9 months as I pursue a dream of mine that I’ve had since I was a little kid. It’s been a roller coaster to get here with many challenges and overcoming adversity. For those who tell you that you can’t achieve your dreams, use that as fuel to work even harder. Because those people are the ones that settle.”

“How can you not be romantic about baseball” -Billy Beane Words cannot describe this feeling and I cannot thank everyone enough who has been part of this journey so far! My family has given me nothing but constant love and support throughout the last 9 months as I pursue a dream of mine that I’ve had since I was a little kid. It’s been a roller coaster to get here with many challenges and overcoming adversity. I’m grateful for all the trainers, coaches, friends, @rsrbaseball and everyone else who has supported me thus far! And for those who tell you that you can’t achieve your dreams, use that as fuel to work even harder. Because those people are the ones that settle. I’m grateful for the @athletics organization for giving me this opportunity! This story is not over. It is not the beginning. I am writing the next chapters and excited for this journey! Time to focus even more, work even harder, and it all starts with your mindset. Go after your dreams and make them a reality!

The 23-year-old, who played high school baseball, had reportedly caught the A’s attention at a Nashville Sounds game, when he threw the same high-speed pitch there, too.

It wasn’t until he threw 96 mph two weeks ago that he made his childhood dream a reality.

“A few days later, the A’s gave me a call,” Patterson told MLB.com.

“Just to be clear… my number one priority right now is to develop and perform for the @Athletics organization and get to the big leagues. The stories have been incredible and I hope to inspire others. I have been given an incredible opportunity. Go A’s!” he tweeted.

Congrats, Nathan!

