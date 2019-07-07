Fans celebrate Women’s World Cup win at Avaya Stadium

SAN JOSE (KRON) – The U.S. Women’s National soccer team defending their title as World Cup Champions defeating the Netherlands in the final game.​

Thousands watched from San Jose’s Avaya Stadium cheering as the team fought against their European opponents.​​

Women battling it out on the field and inspiring young women whose eyes are glued to the big screen.​​

“I feel like cuz like back in the olden days a lot of women were supposed to stay inside now a lot of women are doing what they love and showing they are just as good as men,” 8-year-old Elle Hunt said.​ ​

“I love it because it’s kind of cool to see different men’s team and girls team its different team how the same teams but different genders play differently and how good they are,” 8-year-old Taryn McLean said.​​

“I’m really happy because that way it shows that women are good at sports too and they’re good at stuff men can do so I’m happy about that​,” 11-year-old Deeksha Sholla said.​​

A win from a team, breaking stereotypes and barriers for generations to follow. ​