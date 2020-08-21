Fast-moving flames burn hundreds of homes in Vacaville

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — In the hillside area of Vacaville Thursday, it was devastating to see what the fire did to some of the properties.

An American flag still waving off of Pleasants Valley Road, despite the fast-moving fire that traveled south from Napa County toward Vacaville early Wednesday morning.

The fire forced evacuations of thousands of homes.

The fire jumped Interstate 80, clogging traffic for hours.

On Thursday, — we see the devastation — fences burned and power poles down.

Smoke remains in the roads in the hills of Vacaville. The hillsides are completely charred, wildlife is devastated and so many homes and barns have burnt to the ground.

Fire officials say while the fire in Vacaville is still active, it’s doing a lot better. Crews are working to stop the spread, putting out hot spots throughout the city.

“There really isn’t a fire season, you can expect wildfires all throughout the year,” Vacaville Fire Chief Kris Concepcion said. “I don’t think it surprised any of our firefighters, but to tell you the truth I was out there on the line early Wednesday morning when this fire was getting the city of Vacaville and 30 years in the fire service, I have rarely seen the extreme fire conditions our firefighters were up against that night.”

Conditions in town are a lot better than up in the hillside, but there is still plenty of smoke here and ash falling from the sky.

Latest News Headlines: