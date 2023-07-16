(KRON) — An ATV crashed into a power pole claiming one life and leaving another person injured on Saturday night in Cloverdale. Neither of riders was wearing a helmet, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. at a property on River Road near Highland Ranch Road. The initial investigation indicates that two people were on the ATV heading west on a gravel road.

The ATV attempted to turn and pass through a gate at a high rate of speed when it crashed into a wire fence and power pole. Both the driver and the passenger were ejected off the ATV.

Emergency responders pronounced the driver dead at the scene, and the passenger suffered minor injuries in the crash. The driver and passenger were not wearing helmets, CHP said.

The Sonoma County Coroner’s Office will be responsible for identifying the victim. Anyone with further information on the crash is asked to reach out to CHP Santa Rosa at 707-588-1400.