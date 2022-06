(KRON) – A fatal motorcycle collision led to the closure of four lanes of traffic on eastbound Interstate 580 at Grove Way near Castro Valley during the Wednesday rush hour.

A motorcycle and a dump truck collided before 7:22 a.m. this morning. The motorcyclist is dead and an investigation is underway. Lanes 2, 3, 4, and 5 are blocked.

