Fatal crash closes lanes on eastbound I-80 in San Pablo

SAN PABLO (BCN) – All lanes were blocked following a fatal crash Sunday morning on eastbound Interstate Highway 80 in San Pablo.

The collision involving multiple vehicles was reported about 6:15 a.m. on I-80 near the San Pablo Dam Road off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

All lanes were blocked as of 6:45 a.m. and a Sig Alert was issued. There was no estimated time for reopening the roadway.

No other information was immediately available about the crash.