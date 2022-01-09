Fatal crash closes lanes on eastbound I-80 in San Pablo

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Getty Images

SAN PABLO (BCN) – All lanes were blocked following a fatal crash Sunday morning on eastbound Interstate Highway 80 in San Pablo.

The collision involving multiple vehicles was reported about 6:15 a.m. on I-80 near the San Pablo Dam Road off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

All lanes were blocked as of 6:45 a.m. and a Sig Alert was issued. There was no estimated time for reopening the roadway.
No other information was immediately available about the crash.

Copyright © 2022 by Bay City News, Inc. 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News