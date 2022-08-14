NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead and another is injured following a car crash involving two vehicles in Napa just before midnight on Saturday, according to police.

One of the passengers, a 60-year-old woman, was airlifted from the scene and transported to a local hospital, police said. Northbound Highway 29 will be closed until noon on Sunday between Highway 221 and Highway 121, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 11:33 p.m. on Saturday and prompted all northbound lanes to close around midnight. Southbound Highway 29 is open, but commuters should expect delays, police said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Updates to this story will be made as more information becomes available.