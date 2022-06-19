SQUARE – The California Highway Patrol (CHP) logo. (Photo courtesy of the California Highway Patrol)

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)– A fatal crash was reported early Sunday morning on the Bay Bridge, briefly shutting down all westbound traffic, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 2:55 a.m. on westbound Interstate Highway 80 on the bridge just west of Treasure Island.

At least one death was reported in the crash, which shut down all westbound lanes until around 4 a.m., when the far left lane reopened, CHP officials said.

The other four lanes remained closed as of early Sunday morning, while eastbound bridge traffic was unaffected, according to the CHP.

More details about the crash were not immediately available.

