Father, son attempt to kidnap female family member with her ex-boyfriend

SAUSALITO (KRON) – Three men are in custody after they allegedly attempted to kidnap a Sausalito woman Monday.

According to authorities, 46-year-old Partner Hooten of Turlock, 59-year-old David Wasylina – the father of the victim and also from Turlock – and 34-year-old Zackary Wasylina – also of Turlock and brother of the victim – attempted to kidnap the victim after Zackary Wasylina enticed her out at her front door by asking her to come out to talk to David Wasylina.

Hooten, her ex-boyfriend, then made his presence known, and brandished a gun while attempting to put the victim in the car, threatening to kill her as well as himself.

A neighbor who heard the disturbance came to the front of the house and fired a bullet into the ground, startling the suspects who let go of the victim and fled in their car.

Police who had been dispatched to the disturbance at the 500 block of Easterby Street witnessed the getaway car traveling away from the scene at a high rate of speed as they arrived on the scene.

The observing officer conducted a traffic stop where it was determined that the occupants were involved in the initial incident.

All three suspects were booked into the Marin County Jail.

Partner Hooten was booked for kidnapping, false imprisonment, felon in possession of a firearm, conspiracy to commit a crime and possession of a controlled substance.

David Wasylina was booked for conspiracy to commit a crime and an outstanding $50,000 warrant out of Stanislaus County.

Zackary Wasylina was booked for possession of a loaded firearm and conspiracy to commit a crime.

The Sausalito Police Department is still investigating this incident which could result in more charges being filed.

The motive of the suspects was not disclosed.



Bail was set at $100,000 for all three suspects.