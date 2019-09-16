Father arrested in deadly boat accident is wealthy property developer in Mexico

TIBURON (KRON) – A wealthy Mexican property developer has been arrested on manslaughter charges for the death of his 11-year-old son.

The boy was killed in a boating accident in the San Francisco Bay over the weekend.

The father has been identified as 57-year-old Javier A. Burillo from Belvedere.

Officials say that Burillo’s full name is Javier Burillo Azcarraga and is known for his high-end hotels and restaurants in Mexico.

Burillo’s family is one of the richest and most powerful families in Mexico.

The family owns Televisa, which is the largest mass media Spanish-speaking company.

Police say Burillo was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with a vessel, willful harm or injury to a child and operating a boat while under the influence.

The 11-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the Corinthian Yacht Club in Tiburon, where Burillo is said to keep his boat.

Corinthian Yacht Club

Burillo’s bail was set for $1-million.

Officials at Marin County Jail say at 4:40 p.m. on Monday, he was released out on bail.

His home in Marin County was bought for $10.2-million back in 2004, according to property records.

Tiburon Police Chief Michael Cronin called the child’s death a tragedy.

“It’s a tragedy. We are all heart sick about this,” he said.

Cronin said Burillo was arrested less than two hours after making the 911 call about the incident.

“It’s something that’s every parents worst nightmare,” the chief said. “The community is shocked. It’s a traumatic event not only for the individuals but for the community.”

Law enforcement were at his Belvedere home Monday, but would not comment on where they were executing a search warrant.

“Nobody wants to contribute to the unspeakable pain Mr. Burillo is in,” Cronin said. “We’re entirely sympathetic, but the officers interviewing him determined they had probable cause to make an arrest for intoxication. We have a duty and are sworn to enforce the law. That’s why we did it, as painful as that sometimes is.”