SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON/AP) — We may never know the answers, as the gunman took all the answers with him when he turned the gun on himself – but not before he killed his three daughters and another person who was there for his supervised visit with his kids.

The man did all this Monday at The Church in Sacramento, in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood.

Deputies responding to reports of gunfire around 5 p.m. found five people dead, including the shooter, at the church in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood, said Sgt. Rod Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The victims included three girls ages 9, 10 and 13, Grassmann said.

The shooter was estranged from his daughters’ mother, who had a restraining order against him, Sheriff Scott Jones said.

Some neighbors thought at first they were hearing firecrackers after hearing the shots inside of their homes.

“We didn’t think of it as gunshots. I mean it was broad daylight,” Pedro Chavez, a neighbor, told KRON4’s Will Tran. “Nothing like that ever happens in broad daylight like that. My wife told me she believed she heard gunshots, too, but wasn’t sure, but three minutes later the police showed up, the whole units, everything, so we knew it was something serious.”

Chavez said he “had to talk to his kids – let them know, you know?”

“Things like this happen, but unfortunately, you can’t do nothing about it. You can only pray, and hope, that things get better,” Chavez said.

Sandi Davis, another neighbor, said she was coming out of her front door when she heard the shots.

“I opened the front door so I could go back inside and hit the ground,” Davis said. “I called my next door neighbor and, just, gunshots in this neighborhood – not uncommon. … Not good. My sister was murdered due to domestic violence. I take it very offensive.”

“This is supposed to be a place of sanctuary, a meeting place,” she continued. “This did not have to happen.”

Investigators believe the shooting happened during a supervised visit with the children and that the fourth victim was their chaperone, Jones said.

The shooter’s name wasn’t immediately released, but officials said he was 39 years old.

An employee of The Church In Sacramento heard the gunshots and called 911, Grassmann said.

Sheriff’s officials are investigating it as a domestic violence incident, he said.

Officials didn’t know if the family members belonged to the the church, which sits on a mostly residential block near a commercial area east of downtown Sacramento.

The Church In Sacramento caters to English, Chinese and Spanish-speaking worshippers, according to its website. No events for Monday were listed on its online calendar.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said his office was working with local law enforcement.

“Another senseless act of gun violence in America — this time in our backyard. In a church with kids inside. Absolutely devastating,” Newsom said on Twitter.