Father of Nia Wilson demands justice outside accused killer’s arraignment

The father of Nia Wilson, the 18-year-old woman who was brutally stabbed at an Oakland BART station, is demanding justice for his daughter.

Ansar Muhammad spoke to KRON4 as his daughter’s accused killer awaits his arraignment Wednesday.

John Lee Cowell, 27, a recently paroled robber with a violent history, is accused of fatally stabbing Wilson in the neck and wounding her sister in a “prison-style attack” on the platform of the MacArthur BART Station.

“I’m seeking justice for my daughters,” Muhammad said. “That’s all I’m seeking is justice for my daughters.”

Cowell was arrested Monday night at the Pleasant Hill BART Station and is being held at Santa Rita Jail.

“My daughter was everything to me she was so beautiful, so inspirational,” Muhammad said. “I’m supposed to be planning her graduation, not her funeral.”

When asked about Cowell’s family claiming he is mentally ill, Muhammad said he thinks it’s an excuse.

“Basically, I think it’s an excuse,” Muhammad responded. “I hate to say that but you know, why would you choose two young black girls, that’s all I want to say.”