Leslie Dabney (@thevineyardmom) joined the show to share how to make a hearty meat and potatoes casserole and a light angel food cake with fresh berries dessert for the Dad’s in our lives.

Leslie is hosting an Appy Hour event at Las Positas Vineyards in Livermore next month on July 21st.

RECIPES:

South of the Border Egg Casserole

1 lb. ground Italian sausage

2 cups Breakfast potatoes. Note: I use frozen diced potatoes from the grocery store

1 Tbs. extra virgin olive oil

1 cup of Bisquick

8 large eggs

1/2 cup of half and half

1 14.5 oz. can of diced tomatoes drained

1 7 oz. can diced green chilies

3 cups Mexican blend cheese

1-2 tsp. of Chipotle Peppers in adobo sauce

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper



Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Saute Italian sausage in extra virgin olive oil in a skillet on high heat breaking it up with a

spatula. Cook until lightly browned.

Remove sausage from the pan and reserve the drippings.

Add frozen breakfast potatoes to the saute pan you browned the sausage in. Cook potatoes

until browned and completely cooked through.

Mix together in a large bowl eggs, bisquick, half and half, salt, pepper and the chipotle sauce

(just the sauce).

Spray a 11×7 baking dish with non stick spray.

Layer in baking dish the sausage, potatoes, diced tomatoes, green chilies, 2 cups of the

Mexican blend cheese.

Pour egg mixture over the top.

Sprinkle remaining cup of cheese over the top of the casserole.

You can make the casserole to this point the night before. Cover the casserole and refrigerate it

until you’re ready to bake it. If you are making it the morning you are serving it, go ahead and

bake it!

Bake casserole at 350 degrees for 35-40 minutes uncovered until golden brown.

Top with salsa, sour cream or cilantro

Angel Food Cake with Macerated Strawberries and Cream



Angel Food Cake

2 cups sifted superfine sugar

1 1/3 cups sifted cake flour

1 1/2 cups egg whites, at room temperature (10 to 12 eggs)

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1 1/2 teaspoons cream of tartar

3/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Zest from 2 lemons (about 1 1/2 teaspoons)



Heat the oven to 350 degrees F.

Add 1/2 cup of the sugar and the flour to a fine mesh strainer set over a bowl. Sift then repeat 3

more times.

Add the egg whites, salt and cream of tarter to the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk

attachment. Beat on high speed until the egg whites make firm peaks, 1 to 2 minutes.

Turn the mixer to medium speed then slowly sprinkle in the remaining 1 and 1/2 cups of sugar.

Continue to beat until the egg whites are thick and shiny, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the vanilla and

lemon zest then whisk another minute.

Switch to a rubber spatula then sift about 1/4 of the flour mixture over the egg whites and fold it

into the eggs. Repeat this process, by sifting and folding another 1/4 of the flour mixture until all

of the flour is incorporated.

Spoon the batter into an ungreased 10-inch tube pan and smooth the top. Bake until the cake

springs back when lightly touched, 35 to 40 minutes. Remove the cake from the oven and turn

the pan upside down and place on a cooling rack until cool.



Macerated Strawberries

1 lb. fresh strawberries hulled and cut in half

2 Tbs. granulated sugar

1 1/2 cups dry red wine or Port



Place cut strawberries in a mixing bowl. Sprinkle with the sugar and stir to coat.

Add the red wine and let macerate in the refrigerator for 30-45 minutes.

Spoon berries over Angel food cake and top with whip cream.



Recipes courtesy of: Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom

