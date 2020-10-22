Fauci to speak with Santa Clara leaders about COVID-19 response

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 31: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies before a House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing on July 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump administration officials are set to defend the federal government’s response to the coronavirus crisis at the hearing hosted by a House panel calling for a national plan to contain the virus. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, will be the keynote speaker next week for a talk with other Bay Area leaders on the results of local, regional and state authorities responses to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Silicon Valley Leadership Group will host a virtual conference on October 30, that includes other local health experts including Santa Clara County Public Health Director Dr. Sara Cody, who was instrumental in the Bay Area’s response during the early days of the virus.

Other speakers include Silicon Valley Leadership Group CEO Ahmad Thomas and former Santa Clara and San Benito Counties Health Officer Dr. Marty Fenstersheib.

The conference will also feature a Racial Justice and Equity panel to discuss solutions for underrepresentation of minorities in Silicon Valley.

For those who cannot attend the conference, the full forum will be available on the SVLG website and Youtube channel November 2.

The Bay Area has recorded over 110,391 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,670 deaths.