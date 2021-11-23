FBI arrests armed and dangerous Colorado murder suspect in California

Brian Murray is suspected of killing a 77-year-old man in Denver. He was arrrested in California on Nov. 21, 2021. (Credit: Louisville Police Department)

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — The suspect in the murder of a 77-year-old man was apprehended by the Federal Bureau of Investigations in California, FOX31 sources have confirmed.

Brian Murray, 40, called in threats to Boulder County Communications on Nov. 17, LPD said. He told dispatchers that he spent years in prison, had a gun and wanted police to shoot him. He also guaranteed he would be dead either by his own hands or by police.

LPD located him at a Quality Inn Suites and took him into custody without incident. He was booked into the Boulder County Jail for attempting to influence a public servant and obstructing government operations. Murray was released on a personal recognizance bond on Nov. 18.

It was confirmed by sources on Wednesday that Murray is the suspect in the murder of 77-year-old William Hoebel who was killed on Nov. 18 in his Cheesman Park home.

On Monday, LPD said Murray was wanted on two outstanding warrants of failure to appear and a new charge of possession of a weapon by a previous offender. LPD said he was armed and dangerous and believe to be in the Denver area.

FBI agents took Murray into custody without incident on Wednesday.