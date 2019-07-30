FBI asking for information from public on Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The FBI launched a website Monday where those with information on the deadly mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival can submit tips, photos and videos to federal investigators.

Monday afternoon, Gilroy’s police chief said investigators had made no progress in the search for a possible second suspect.

The chief said they are no closer to determining whether there ever was a second suspect.

Those with information on the shooting or video or photos of what happened Sunday night are asked to submit files at fbi.gov/gilroy or contact the Gilroy Police Department.

The FBI is asking the public to provide any information you may have on last night’s shooting. If you have tips, please call the Gilroy Police Department at 408-846-0583. Thank you to everyone who has already contacted law enforcement to share information. @GilroyPD — FBI SanFrancisco (@FBISanFrancisco) July 30, 2019

The gunman opened fire at the garlic festival Sunday night around 5:30 p.m., killing three and wounding many more.

The gunman was armed with an AK-47 assault rifle that was purchased legally in Nevada on July 9.

The gunman was identified Monday as Santino William Legan, 19.

