FBI help charge Richmond man for sex trafficking an underage girl

MARTINEZ (KRON) – Mychal Duane Nelson, a 34-year-old Richmond resident, was charged on July 17 by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office for a litany of sex trafficking charges.

The charges include sex trafficking a minor, pandering a minor, using a minor for sex acts, showing pornography to a minor, and contact with a minor for sex offense and pandering, with allegations that he suffered prior “three strikes” convictions.

In an investigation which started with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Contra Costa authorities, Nelson, a known associate of a North Richmond street gang, was tracked throughout Northern and Southern California with the help of multiple agencies across the state.

Evidence showed that Nelson used social media to actively recruit a 16-year-old girl and encouraged her to engage in prostitution. As a part of the process, Nelson sent sexually explicit video and pictures to the girl and asked she do the same.

Already on parole for other violent crimes and a Hercules robbery which exceeded $20,000, Nelson was arrested on July 13 in Hayward.

Contra Costa County authorities encourage anyone who is being pressured into prostitution to call Community Violence Solutions at 800-670-7273, or seek help at 256 24th St. in Richmond, 2151 Salvio St., Suite 201 in Concord, or 3501 Lone Tree Way in Antioch.