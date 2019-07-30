FBI: Motive for Garlic Festival shooting still unclear

GILROY (KRON) — The FBI said the motive behind Sunday’s shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival is still unclear.

“(We) continue to try to understand who the shooter is, what motivated him, and if he was aligned with any particular ideology,” Craig D. Fair, SF division of FBI, said.

On Sunday, a gunman opened fire at the annual festival, killing three and injuring 15.

Gilroy Police provided the latest information on the shooting in a press conference held Tuesday afternoon.

Police found a shotgun in the vehicle of the shooter.

The gunman purchased the shotgun and AK-47 in Nevada.

Santa Clara County officials searched a nearby creek after rumors spread about a bag of ammunition being located in the creek.

Investigators did find ammo in the creek.

Police said determining if there is a second suspect is a priority and they “want to put people’s minds at ease.”

Police have tracked the gunman’s whereabouts prior to the shooting and all available evidence thus far, including surveillance video, shows the 19-year-old gunman was alone.

“The investigation is leading us more and more to believe that there is not a second person involved,” Police Chief Scot Smithee said.

Although officials don’t know for sure if there was a second suspect involved, they are certain on not ruling out the possibility until they have “exhausted every single lead that is provided to us,” according to Smithee.

Investigators are working on a motive by examining social media, evaluating forensic digital media, doing 3D mapping of the crime scene, among other tactics.

“It certainly seems to me that it was pre-planned,” Smithee said, but officials are unsure of how long it was planned and to what extent as of now.

Fair said he doesn’t believe the gunman was targeting a specific group of people.

Due to how large the crime scene is, officials say the process will take anywhere from three to five more days.

Fair added that they want to work as quickly as they can, but “at the same time, we have to be exceptionally deliberate, methodical.”

Authorities advise that personal items left at the scene will be sent to the Family Assistance Center, located at Rucker Elementary School in Gilroy, starting tomorrow.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.

