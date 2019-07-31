FBI says rumors circulating about Gilroy gunman are untrue

GILROY (KRON) — The FBI gave an impromptu press briefing Wednesday to set the record straight about rumors circulating about the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooter.

“Some of the reporting that is coming out of there is wrong…specific to ideology.” said FBI Special Agent in Charge John Bennett.

Bennett called the rumors that radical Islamic and white supremacist writings were found during a search of the shooter’s apartment “erroneous and incorrect.”

He said they found material in his apartment but to call it ideology in one way or another is incorrect.

“Just because someone has a book in their house doesn’t mean they’re leaning one way or another,” he said.

When asked if a knife was found in the shooter’s apartment, Bennett said “I think everybody’s house has knives in it.”

The motive behind the shooting is still unclear and under investigation, according to the FBI.

The FBI is awaiting the arrival of their Behavioral Analysis Unit to help with the investigation.

Bennett also said they are confident that the shooter acted alone.

Santino William Legan opened fire Sunday at the Gilroy Garlic Festival killing three people and injuring several others.

The FBI called the 19-year-old “kind of a loner” and said much of his life was shrouded in mystery.

Check back for updates on this developing story