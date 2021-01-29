FDA issues warnings for fake COVID-19 treatments

Food and Drug Administration building is shown Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 in Silver Spring, Md. A U.S. government advisory panel convened on Thursday to decide whether to endorse mass use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to help conquer the outbreak that has killed close to 300,000 Americans. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is issuing warnings to firms for selling products that falsely claim to prevent, treat, mitigate, diagnose or cure COVID-19.

The FDA sent a letter to AusarHerbs for selling “Corona Destroyer Tea”.

A warning letter sent to the company read, in part:

“The FDA has observed that your website offers “Corona Destroyer Tea” for sale in the United States in two options, “Prevention” and “Reversal,” and that this product is intended to mitigate, prevent, treat, diagnose, or cure COVID-19[1] in people. Based on our review, this product is an unapproved new drug sold in violation of section 505(a) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act), 21 U.S.C. § 355(a). Furthermore, this product is a misbranded drug under section 502 of the FD&C Act, 21 U.S.C. § 352. The introduction or delivery for introduction of this product into interstate commerce is prohibited under sections 301(a) and (d) of the FD&C Act, 21 U.S.C. § 331(a) and (d).”

Other fake products being sold include capsules, creams, gels, sprays, liquid products and “flu immune drops”, among many others.

The FDA is now monitoring any firms offering and selling products with fraudulent COVID-19 prevention and treatment claims.