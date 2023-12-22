(KRON) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Novo Nordisk are investigating counterfeit Ozempic (semaglutide).

Ozempic is an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus. Ozempic also is used to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events.

The manufacturer of Ozempic Novo Nordisk and the FDA are testing the seized products and do not yet have information about the drugs’ identity, quality, or safety.

The counterfeit drug has non-serious but adverse reactions that are common with the authentic Ozempic, such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and constipation.

According to the entities’ analysis, the needles in the inauthentic Ozempic are also counterfeit and the sterility cannot be confirmed. This is imperative for patients’ risk of infection. The pen label of the seized counterfeit Ozempic products is also fraudulent.



The FDA advises wholesalers, retail pharmacies, health care practitioners, and patients to check the products. Counterfeit Ozempic products have the serial number is 430834149057 and the lot number is NAR0074.

According to the FDA, patients should only obtain Ozempic with a valid prescription through state-licensed pharmacies and check the product before using for any signs of counterfeiting.

Entities, including online sellers, selling counterfeit and/or tampered medicines should be reported to the FDA. A list of authorized distributors Novo Nordisk can be found here.

Retailers and patients may also contact Novo Nordisk customer care at 1-800-727-6500 with questions or concerns.